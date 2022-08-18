Tezpur: It has been over seven years since Tapor Pullom, a resident of Manigong circle in the Shi-yong district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China, has been missing. His family members alleged that he was abducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Despite repeated requests to the Centre to ensure his release, they have not yet received any response from the Government and are now planning to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

" It is very disappointing that the Government has not been able to provide us with any substantial information about him ( Tapor Pullom) even after more than seven years of his abduction by the PLA. We are planning to stage a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar," Pullom's daughter-in-law Amni Diro told ETV Bharat. Pullom has been missing since 2015.

In the same year another youth, Miram Teron from the Upper Siang district, was allegedly abducted by the PLA but was released after 12 days of his abduction following a timely initiative taken by the Government. This made Pullom's family hopeful that his release will also be ensured soon by the Government. But they alleged that no information about his whereabouts has been provided to them.

Even though political leaders from Arunachal Pradesh pressurised the Central government to provide information about Tapor's whereabouts, the government has not been able to respond properly. In a written response to a query put by Tapir Gao, Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh on April 8, this year External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed that on his ministry's request, the Indian Army has taken up the issue with the Chinese side. The Minister also informed that a response on the issue from the Chinese side is still awaited.

The family of Tapor Pullom who has also lost his wife during his captivity is not satisfied with the response and initiative taken by the government. They are now planning a dharna programme at Jantar Mantar of Delhi demanding the government's serious initiative to bring back Tapor Pullom from the PLA's custody. In case he is not alive, the family wants at least confirmed information about his death.