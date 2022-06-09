Hoshiarpur: Honey, son of Baldev Singh, a resident of village Mahigrowal, Punjab has been imprisoned after an accident in Dubai since April 2, 2021, while he was supposed to be in jail for 6 months and remit a fine of Rs 42 lakhs in Indian rupees. As he failed to pay the fine, his jail term has been extended beyond the duration of the punishment, says a family member. Now, his family in Punjab is seeking help from the government as well as from the common people to help them collect enough money to get their son out of jail.

His father also informed that they do not have enough money and even if they sell all their belongings, they would still not be able to accumulate the required amount. The matter has been taken to Panchyat and the Panchayat has appealed to people to help while it will also contribute. The request will also be made to the Union Government and the kin hope that they will be helped by the government as well as the common people. In a video, his father has been seen requesting help with their bank details.