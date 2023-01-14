Pune (Maharashtra): Maharastra police on Saturday recovered the dead bodies of a couple, their 24-year-old son, and 17-year-old daughter from their house in Mundhwa's Keshav Nagar area. Mundhwa PS, PI, Ajit Ladke said that the police suspect it to be a suicide case. Subsequently, the police have commenced a probe into the matter and also sent the dead bodies for post-mortem.