Nagpur: In a shocking incident in Nagpur, the police have found the dead bodies of a couple and their 10-year-old and 4-year-old children in a house located near Dayanand Park in the Jaripatka area here. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the neighbours of the deceased reported no activity in or around the house for the past two days. The police suspect it to be a case of murder and suicide based on preliminary investigation.

Additional Commissioner of Police Navin Chandra Reddy informed that the police found the door of the house in question to be locked from inside when they arrived at the crime scene. After breaking in into the house, they found the man stranded to death, while the bodies of his wife and children lay stabbed and covered in blood. The police suspect that the man may have killed himself after stabbing his family to death, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

The man in question, identified as Mohan Agarwal, reportedly ran a street food stall of Chinese food in the area. He was in debt, as confirmed by his relatives, and had also recently sold his house and shifted to a rented house. It is being speculated that he may have sold the house due to financial difficulties, leading him to take such a huge step, as informed by the police.

The police have acknowledged the matter, while an investigation is underway.

