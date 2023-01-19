Jaipur (Rajasthan): The family of a 20-year-old in Sikar donated his organs after he was declared brain dead by the hospital authorities. These organs are now being used to save the life of four people in need of organs.

Ashok (20), a resident of Sikar, was seriously injured in a road accident following which he was admitted to Manipal Hospital for treatment. After initial treatment, the doctors there declared him brain dead. Though his family was devastated to have nearly lost such a young man, they held courage and went for counseling as suggested by the doctors at the Manipal Hospital.

After the counseling, the family decided to donate the organs of their brain-dead child. One of Ashok's kidneys and his liver will be transplanted in Manipal Hospital, while the other kidney and heart have been sent to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital. The process of the cadaveric transplant -- which involves the transplant of both kidney and heart -- has already begun at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

Organ donation has been a lifeline for many and saved many lives over the past years. The center and the state governments have also taken up initiatives to spread awareness about organ donation. There have been several awareness programs conducted by the Rajasthan government regarding organ donation in the past few years, and the efforts have also borne fruits.

In the past 7-8 years, 50 organ donors have imparted new life to a large number of people. More than 70 kidney transplants have been successfully completed in Rajasthan so far. While about 24 liver transplants, 9 heart transplants, one lung transplant, and one pancreas transplant have also been done.

The authorities have also opened a skin bank for burn patients at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital, where two patients have registered for skin donation till now. To facilitate and promote organ donations further, the Rajasthan government has recently made organ transplants free.