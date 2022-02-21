Jaipur: A youth from Sikar in Rajasthan gave a new lease of life to four people on Sunday, after being declared brain dead earlier due to a serious brain injury on February 16.

Sunil Sai, who suffered the injury owing to a road accident, was initially treated at SK Hospital in Sikar but was eventually shifted to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur as his situation grew critical. Eventually, doctors had declared him brain dead.

Following Sai's health deterioration, his family was persuaded by the hospital administration to consider organ donation.

Following the family's permission, extraction of vital organs began in the Sawai Mansingh Hospital late on Sunday. Both the kidneys were transplanted at the hospital, while the heart was transported to Eternal hospital using a green corridor. The liver of the patient was transplanted at the Manipal Hospital.

Sai met with an accident on February 16, when his car was hit by another unidentified car while returning home in Dujod, Sikar, in a freak collision.

