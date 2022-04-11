Kamareddy (Telangana): In a shocking development, a family in Telangana has been ostracized for not being able to arrange a feast for their daughter's marriage.

The caste elders in the Ramareddy zone here declared a family as socially excluded after it failed to arrange a wedding dinner for their daughter's marriage about a year ago. Poshaiah, the victim of this ordeal, lives in the Maddikunta village here with his family, while his daughter eloped and got married last year. The family had no contact with the daughter until recently after she reunited with the family.

On her arrival in the village, the caste elders demanded the family arrange a marriage feast. However, owing to their poor financial condition, the family members could not fulfill the demand. About a month ago, the caste elders had made a similar demand when Poshaiah's son had returned back to India from Dubai. At that time too, the family had not agreed to fulfill any such demands.

Enraged over the family's response, the caste elders decided to exclude the family from the community functions and other social activities in the village. The caste elders also decided that if any of the family members and villagers violated their decision, they would be fined up to Rs 10,000. Poshaiah's family, deeply insulted by this decision, expressed grief and even hinted at committing suicide than enduring such insults. However, the police took cognisance of the matter and reached the spot to interrogate the matter in time.

During the initial enquiry, the officials asked Sarpanch for an explanation, to which he ensured that the caste elders shall be alerted about the family's response over the matter. Sub Inspector Bhubaneswar Rao said that the officials have not received any complaints from the victim's side yet, though an investigation into the matter is underway.

