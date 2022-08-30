Hosur: Unmindful of the ongoing heavy rains, a family of four drove their car duly following google maps and got stuck in a flood near Bagepalli bridge in Krishnagiri district. At the time of this incident, some low lying points at the spot witnessed flood water level touching 5 feet.

Rajesh, who hails from Sarjapur, was paying a visit to his hometown last night in Hosur area. Then, he opened google maps and started driving the car. The maps led him to drive through Bagepalli bridge, they came face to face with a heavy flood. Rajesh drove forward, duly following maps and without even paying attention to the condition of the road and rainwater.

Rajesh finally realized the huge flood and tried to reverse but his car got stuck in the flood water along with his family members. From there, he called the fire and rescue department over the phone. The rescue team immediately reached the spot and rescued the family with the help of heavy vehicles.

Most parts of Hosur and Krishnagiri are being lashed by rains for the past few days. Due to this, the roads are flooded and houses are marooned in many places.