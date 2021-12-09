Udaipur: The Russian government is refusing to hand over the mortal remains of an Indian, a native of Udaipur, after he passed away in Russia in July this year. The family of the deceased has been trying to request the Russian government to send the body, but to no avail.

Hitendra Garasia, a resident of Godwa village in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, had gone on a work trip to Russia earlier this year. He was found dead there on July 17, 2021. Since then his family and relatives have been waiting for the body to be cremated.

According to international law, the body should be handed over to the native country of the deceased for the funeral. But, the Russian government is refusing to give Hitendra's body. His family is being asked to bury the body in Russia instead of the funeral, which is unfair and unacceptable for the family as it doesn't fall in line with the Hindu tradition.

Advocate Sunil Purohit, on behalf of Hitendra's wife Asha, daughter Urvashi and minor son Piyush, has filed a petition seeking the Hitendra's mortal remains. Given the sensitivity of the case, the court immediately asked Solicitor General RD Rastogi, in addition to the Central Government, to intervene in the issue. The court said that the Central government should make every possible effort with sensitivity so that the family and relatives of the deceased can get the body for cremation.

The Additional Solicitor General stated that all possible help would be given to the petitioner. Due to international and Indo-Russian bilateral treaties, the government will act on it. The court has directed the next hearing in the case on December 15.

