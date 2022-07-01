Bastar (Chhattisgarh): The District Family Court in Bastar of Chhattisgarh on Thursday ordered one Shobharam to pay an allowance to Khemraj after DNA test confirmed that he is the biological father of the boy and he is the legal heir of the family. The court ordered the father to pay an allowance of Rs 2,000 and property rights after his 16-year-old son becomes an adult. A family dispute case, which was going on for five years, was finally resolved after the DNA test report confirmed that the boy is the son of the man. The court directed the father-son duo to undergo the DNA test to establish their relationship.

According to senior advocate Ramesh Panigrahi, who appeared on behalf of the mother and son, the court had ordered the DNA test during the hearing. But the woman expressed her inability to bear the cost of the DNA test due to poverty. So, she received the help from the District Legal Services Authority in Bastar, which bore the cost of the DNA test. Blood samples of both were sent to the central lab. Two months later i.e; on Thursday the report came positive. Hence, the court has directed the father Shobharam to acknowledge his son and also make him heir to his property."

"The District Legal Services Authority appointed me as a lawyer and she demanded for allowance for her son. But Shobharam refused to accept the woman as his wife and Khemraj as his son. Rs 10,000 were provided by the Legal Services Authority for conducting the DNA test. The report confirmed that Khemraj is Shobharam's son. The court ordered to provide an allowance of Rs 2,000 per month," said senior advocate Ramesh Panigrahi.

Shobharam, a resident of village Mareth of Bakwand block of Bastar, was married 20 years ago to a woman from the same village. In the year 2015, Shobharam left his wife suspecting her fidelity and did not even consider Khemraj as his son. On February 14, 2017, the woman and her son filed an application in the family court through an 'advocate' for maintenance under Section 125 of CrPC.