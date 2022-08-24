Hisar: Sonali Phogat's nephew, Vikas, on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe for Phogat's death. Vikas alleged Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan conspired to her murder at a hotel in Goa. Sonali passed away of a heart attack in a Goa hotel on Tuesday and Vikas alleged that Sangwan recited a totally different story of Phogat's death.

Sangwan said that he and Phogat talked on Monday night and on Tuesday and Sonali had vomited at around 6 am. He found Sonali lying unconscious on the bed after he went out of the room for five minutes. Vikas alleged that Sangwan did not inform the family while his phone went unreachable after Phogat's death later Sangwan had changed his statement various times about Sonali's death.

Vikas, nephew of Sonali Phogat seriously alleged PA Sudhir Sangwan

Vikas, a lawyer by profession further said, "we are sure that Sonali's death was a planned murder and Sangwan has conspired to the murder as he did not let the family to talk to Sonali, he used to attend all her calls and used pass the message. Sangwan has also sent his men to take a laptop from the hotel." Vikas informed that the stolen laptop had all the documents of Sonali's properties as well as the documents of the political party.

Meanwhile, Phogat's sister Raman Phoga has also demanded a CBI probe while she said that Sonali talked to her family on Monday where she indicated uneasiness after she ate something, Sonali's mother suggested her to see a doctor before she passed away the next morning.

Earlier, former state president of Aam Aadmi Party Naveen Jaihind and Sonali Phogat's village people and friends have also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.