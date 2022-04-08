Rudrapur: Four family members of a Muslim family were injured after they were beaten up for “voting for the BJP” in Rudrapur, the district headquarters of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand in the recently concluded assembly elections.

It is said that people from the Muslim community in the Bhootbangla area of ​​Rudrapur attacked a couple and their family with sticks, in which four members of the family were injured. The victim's family has lodged a complaint against the accused at the police station. Parveen, a victim, said in the complaint that she and her husband Anees Mian were standing near their shop at around 7 pm on the evening of 5 April.

“Then one Yunus of the locality reached our shop with his wife Reshma, brother Irfan and two other people. Everyone had sticks in their hands. Everyone abused me and my husband and started saying that you people are infidels because being a Muslim, you have supported the BJP and started attacking us,” Parveen said.

Parveen alleged that after the assault, she and her husband left the children at home and went to the hospital for medical treatment. But the accused threatened and beat up the children as well, Parveen added.

Confirming the same, the SSI Bhuvan Chandra Kapri said that on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against the accused. The case is being probed. Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation.

