Veraval (Gujarat): Twenty Indian fishermen were released by the Pakistani government after nearly five years on June 19. The Pakistan Maritime Security Force had captured the fishermen who were fishing along the Indian marine border. They had been imprisoned in Karachi jail and were recently released in, what is seen as a goodwill gesture by Pakistan. As the fishermen stepped foot in their hometown for the first time in five years, tears of happiness could be seen on the faces of those who received them.

Family members of the fishermen and officials from the Fisheries Department were among those who welcomed the fishermen at Veraval port in Gujarat. The fishermen arrived at Veraval port from the Wagah border, where the government of Pakistan had released them. The 20 returnees were among 642 other fishermen who had been detained in Pakistani jails for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's rivers.

The liberated fishermen were turned over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Amritsar. They were escorted by officials from the Fisheries Department and the police on their way back to Veraval port. After almost half a decade, the fishermen came back to their homes as they received a warm welcome from their families. Happy faces and tears of joy could be observed at the port as everyone rejoiced over their return.

Approximately 642 Indian fishermen have been detained in Pakistani prisons. These fishermen were captured by the Pakistani security forces and their boats seized. It is estimated that nearly 1,150 boats, previously owned by Indian fishermen are still under the surveillance of the Pakistan Security Agency. The fishermen who were released by Pakistan bemoaned the state of the country's jails and requested the immediate release of other fishermen and that their boats be returned to them.

On September 12, 2017, fishing boats from Kodinar and Porbandar were seized by the Pakistani authorities and 13 fishermen were captured. Almost a year later, on October 17, 2018, a fishing boat from Jamnagar with 7 fishermen inside was captured. The 20 fishermen who were released, belonged to Una, Dwarka, Kodinar, Khambhalia, and Jamnagar areas in Gujarat. They were given a warm welcome by officials and family members upon their return.