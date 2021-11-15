Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Protesting against actor Kangana Ranaut's recent statement on India's independence, several families of freedom fighters shaved their heads in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The symbolic protest was held by 22 family members of freedom fighters at Bhikhampur village in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. They demanded that a case of sedition be lodged against her.

Recently, Ranaut in an interview with a TV channel, said that India achieved real independence in 2014 and the one achieved in 1947 was alms. Lashing out at the actor the families of freedom fighters asked what does freedom mean to her.

The protesters said that Ranaut's comments have hurt their sentiments and they want the government to take action against her. They also said that it was an insult to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country, adding that if action was not taken against her then the whole village will go on a hunger strike.

Nageshwar Mishra, a family member of martyr Rajnarayan Mishra, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take cognizance of Ranaut's statement and take action against her.

Out of the 22 freedom fighters from the village Raj Narayan Mishra was the last. He was accused of armed rebellion against the British government.