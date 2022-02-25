Jharkhand: The students and families trapped in Ukraine were asked to stock a week's ration and essentials but the sources have informed that there is a huge queue to buy essentials and even the stocks are running out rapidly. It was discussed in the cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Minister of Labor, Planning and Training Department Satyanand Bhokta said that the state government is serious about this issue and the Chief Minister himself is monitoring it. Months-long tensions between Russia and Ukraine turned into a war on Thursday.

Many people of Jharkhand are trapped in Ukraine. The Russian military has captured the airports and the Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine have appealed Indian Embassy for safe evacuation. Many families and students including Aditya Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Gaurav, Anish, Sandeep Kumar who are medical students are also trapped.

Families and Students trapped in Ukraine are calling Indian Embassy for help

A video of these students requesting help from the Indian Embassy has gone viral, to which Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs for help. Tagging Dr. S Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs, and Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs on Twitter, he wrote that people and students of Jharkhand, who had gone to Ukraine to study or work, should be helped.

The students as well as the families of Jharkhand who are stuck there are horrified. Ajay Kumar who has a business in Ukraine is also stuck with his family. He was supposed to leave Ukraine soon but the airports were seized by the Russian Military. Ajay and his family are totally dependent on Indian Embassy.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand MLA, Deepika Pandey said that many people of Jharkhand are in Ukraine, whom the government should identify and help them return home as soon as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine, after which there has been chaos across the world.