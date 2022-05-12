Kolkata: For the last two years, COVID-19 has not only snatched our near and dear ones but also taken away the livelihood of millions of people. One of those is 'Chilekotha' and 'Katakuti' famed filmmaker Premangshu Roy.

After having dished out films of repute, Roy had a tough time making both ends meet when COVID-19-induced lockdowns were imposed throughout the country. He was forced to open a food joint to earn his living. The effort was aimed at keeping the kitchen operational and to help continue children's education.

Roy launched 'Suchak Food Corner' with his wife Mausumi at Bagpota in Behala's Sarsuna. He tried his hand in making and selling chili chicken, chicken pakora, chicken lollipop, fish fry and other delicacies. Customers could order food online. Since Roy has no clue how to prepare those dishes, the bulk of the work was shouldered by his wife Mausumi.

"He has no interest in doing this. He remains distracted. He has never done all this before. He is mentally disturbed. I want to see him doing what he loves," Mousumi rued.

It may be recalled that Roy had posted a long message on Facebook a few days ago announcing his decision to take a break from the silver screen. He wrote, "Today I announce a decision on the last day of the Bengali year. I am currently from the world of Bengali drama. I am removing myself from it. I have not been able to make any improvement in the world of Bengali drama in the last 27 years. It doesn't matter whether I am doing films or not. But not doing films affects me as it's been a habit for the last 27 years! "

He continued: "But why am I removing myself? This question can only be asked by one or two. I am answering for them. The first reason is my own financial problems. The second reason is completely personal, so not everyone can be told. And the third reason is, after so many years of drama (wrong or right) I realised, I still haven't learned to recognise people."

"So all my friends and colleagues who are still trying to hurt me, so that I can no longer work, they do not have to waste time. Because, I voluntarily removed myself. You are good people, stay well, let Bengali theatre go ahead in your hands...I am not leaving forever. I will definitely return. Because, I have to answer many people, to take off the mask from a few people's faces and above all, some of my dreams are left to be fulfilled. Until then, you gladly use your influence, engage in dirty politics, lie, end the artists' career like an inhuman, etc. Now is my time to watch and listen. Stay well all drama friends. Happy New Year in advance."

For the record, Roy's 'Chilekotha' was awarded at the Sydney International Film Festival. The film starred Bratya Basu, Ritwik Chakraborty, and Dhritiman Chattopadhyay.

