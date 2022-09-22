New Delhi: If a person avails the benefit of 10 per cent reservation under EWS category for a job on the basis of wrong information or documents, his services will be terminated, the government has warned. Issuing clarifications on the issue of the EWS reservation, the Centre said that the term family will include the parents even if the beneficiary is separated from parents.

Earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training had issued guidelines providing for 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs), who are not covered under the reservation scheme for SCs/STs/OBCs in respect of direct recruitment in civil posts and services in the Central government.

However, it received a number of references from various Ministries, Departments and individuals for clarification of certain issues. The Central Information Commission in a hearing held on April 27, also directed it to take necessary action to place in the public domain FAQs on EWS reservation to assist the information seekers in future.

Subsequently, the DoPT issued detailed FaQs. It said that the appointment is provisional and is subject to the income and asset certificates being verified through the proper channels and if the verification reveals that the claim to belong to EWS is fake, the services will be terminated forthwith without assigning any further reasons.

It also said that the appointing authority should verify the veracity of the income and asset certificate submitted by the candidate through the certificate issuing authority. "If the income & asset certificate is found to be fake, the services of the temporarily appointed person shall be done away with.

"Clarifying on whether in case of applicants(s) not living with parents or separated by parents, property or income of parents shall be taken into account for computation of family income, the DoPT said that term "family" for this purpose will include the person who seeks benefit of reservation, his/her parents and siblings below the age of 18 years as also his/her spouse and children below the age of 18 years.

"To make it clear, it is stated that whether the children are not living with parents or separated from parents, property/income of parents shall be taken into account for computation of family income. "It said that the threshold income of Rs 8 lakh for the purpose shall include income from all sources including salary, agriculture, business, profession, etc. for the financial year prior to the year of application.

The income for this purpose will be gross income taken into account for the purpose of Income Tax. The property held by a "Family" in different locations or different places/cities would be clubbed while applying the land or property holding test to determine EWS status, it said. (IANS)