Mount Abu (Sirohi): Mount Abu has been experiencing spine chilling cold with temperatures plummeting to minus 5 degree Celsius on Saturday that too in December for the first time. While the Mount Abu Hill Station recorded minus five degree Celsius on Saturday, the other areas of Sirohi district in Rajasthan, have also been experiencing the biting cold.

In the plains in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, the temperature was recorded at three degree Celsius below the zero. People were found huddled together encircling the bonfire to keep themselves warm.

Water flowing in pipes and in drainage in hilly regions have frozen; while tourists at the Mount Abu were seen enjoying the coldest Saturday morning and Friday evening in December, which the Hill Station has been witnessing for the first time ever.

Icy cold wave and snowfall in Northern India have caused the temperatures to drop below zero degree Celsius in Sirohi distrct of Rajasthan, including the Mount Abu.