New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has termed a viral video that shows anti-Sikh views being expressed during a 'Cabinet Committee on Security' (CCS) meeting as fake. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check Twitter handle said that the video is 'fake' and added that 'no discussion or meeting has taken place'.

According to DCP KPS ​​Malhotra, the cyber cell was monitoring social media and found a fake video that has been shared on Twitter from some Twitter handles. Actually, this video is from the Cabinet meeting held on December 9, which was convened after the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat. This video was uploaded on many news portals and social media platforms. Some people morphed this video for the purpose of inciting religious sentiments and tweeted it by adding a voice-over.

In this tweeted video, an attempt has been made to show that this meeting was organised against the Sikh community. In order to spread hatred among the people, this video was prepared with a voice-over. There is a danger of hurting religious sentiments and spreading enmity among people with this video. In the preliminary investigation, the cyber cell has come to know that this video was initially forwarded by tweeting from Twitter handles named @simrankaur0507 and @eshelkaur1.

After further investigation, more than 40 such Twitter accounts were identified from which it was made viral. Same video, same content, same hashtag have been tweeted from all these Twitter handles. All these Twitter accounts were created between October 2021 and December 2021. All these accounts were running from a single browser multilogin.com. It has also been found in the technical investigation that these accounts are being used from Pakistan. At present, all these accounts have been blocked by the cyber cell. The Delhi police have appealed to the people not to trust such fake videos. Do not promote this type of video without checking it. Police are investigating the incident.