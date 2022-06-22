Lucknow: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday ordered the registration of FIRs against at least 228 government teachers accused of securing job appointments on the basis of fake credentials. Director Basic Education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur has asked the concerned police officials to book the teachers by June 30. The decision comes on the recommendations of a Special Task Force set up by the department to probe the wrongdoing on part of the teachers hailing from about 35 districts.

While the 228 teachers are being booked, it has been learned the files of 176 others are pending with sources saying that efforts were being made to save them. The accused teachers hail from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Deoria Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Sant Kabirnagar, Balrampur, Gonda, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Kanpurnagar, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Agra, Firozabad, Shahjahanpur, Mathura, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Bhadohi, Sonbhadra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, Barabanki, Sultanpur and Amethi districts.

