Aurangabad (Maharashtra): A shocking incident of Covid negative patients admitted in place of Covid positive patients has come forward here in Aurangabad. The incident happened at the Meltron Covid Centre, where the two youngsters got themselves admitted under false names. They were offered Rs10,000 by the original Covid affected patients for doing this.

On Friday, two youth - Gaurav Kathar (26-year-old) and Gagan Pagare (20-year-old) were tested positive for Covid in the Siddhartha Garden area in Aurangabad. They were advised to get admitted immediately in the Meltron Covid Centre for treatment, which they did the next day.

The doctors at the hospital, unaware about the misdemeanour, could not find any symptoms after the check up. They, however, started the basic treatment. The patients refused to take the recommended medicines, and further requested an early discharge by Monday.

Dr. Vaishali Mudgalkar, one of the doctors at the hospital, refused to give an early discharge. On asking the reason, they said they want to start treatment at a private hospital. Dr. Mudgalkar find it unusual as her hospital's facility was the best in Aurangabad. So she denied their request. She was approached repeatedly by the culprits thereafter, but to no avail.

The medical officers at the hospital grew skeptic after this behaviour and threatened the youngsters of a police complaint. That's when the two confessed to have admitted themselves under false names, in place of someone else, and to have done so intentionally for a sum amount of Rs10,000. On inspection, it came to light that the culprits hail from Jalna, and that a man named Vijay Kathar had offered them Rs10,000 each for getting admitted at the hospital for 10 days..

A police complaint has been lodged at the MIDC Police Station by the Meltron Hospital authorities, as informed by Dr. Vaishali Mudgalkar. Six people, including the two youngsters admitted under false names, two others who were Covid positive, and two more people who helped execute the plan have been booked for this offence.