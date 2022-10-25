Lakhisarai (Bihar): Police in Bihar's Lakhisarai Tuesday busted a network of criminals dealing in counterfeit notes and recovered Rs 29 lakh of fake currency from them.

Acting upon the intelligence inputs, the police first raided a private hotel in Lakhisarai and arrested a woman and a man with fake currency. Following their interrogation, the police raided Nawada district and arrested two more people while recovering a huge amount of fake notes of Rs 500 denomination. All the accused arrested are residents of Nawada district.

SP Pankaj Kumar said they had received a tip-off that some anti-national criminals are coming to a hotel in Lakhisarai to trade fake notes. Following it, an SIT under ASP Imran Masood raided the hotel. The accused Manish Kumar and Madhuri Kumari were arrested in the hotel with fake notes.

As per the information provided by the two, the police arrested Rahul Singh and Satish Kumar after raiding the area under Akbarpur police station in ​​Nawada. A huge amount of counterfeit notes were recovered from them as well. Police are further investigating the case.