New Delhi: Counterfeit currency or Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) are flooding Indian market despite the central agencies and the police forces across the states taking all measures to stop its circulation, says the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau.

Total counterfeit notes of 310080 having different denomination valued 20,39,29,260 have been seized from across the country in 2021. The latest NCRB data has further revealed that States like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have been flooded with counterfeit notes of 2000 denominations.

In the year 2021, security agencies have seized 5012 fake currency with valuation of Rs 1,00,24,000 of 2000 denomination from Andhhra Pradesh, counterfeit currency having valuation of Rs 59,84,000 of 2000 denomination (2992 notes) from Gujarat, Rs 1,81,30,000 from Kerala (9065 notes), Rs 49,92,000 from Madhya Pradesh (2496 notes), Rs 83,30,000 from Maharashtra (4165 notes), Rs 5,00,24, 000 from Tamil Nadu (25012 notes) and Rs 46,94,000 from West Bengal (2347 notes).

Also read: Kolkata cops bust fake currency racket, nab three and seize 70k worth fake notes

A huge number of counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination have been recovered from several States in 2021 with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Assam leading the list of such states. As far as Rs 200 fake denomination notes is concerned, maximum seizure took place in States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam.

The NCRB data further said that 293 small fake notes of Rs 10 denomination having value of 2930 gave also been seized Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi have been recovered. The NCRB report on FICN would definitely raise alarm bells ringing as it shows that forces inimical to India's security are desperate to destroy country's economy.

The NIA which has been asked by the Home Ministry to investigate the FICN racket has already arrested several people who are directly involved in the supply of counterfeit notes. "During our investigation, we have found that anti-India activists in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu as well as in Northeast in connivance with Pakistan-based terrorist organization have been trying to pump FICN to destroy the Indian economy," said a senior NIA official privy to the development to ETV Bharat.

According to the official, the NIA is also in touch with the security agencies of other countries so that people involved in the pumping of FICN into India can be arrested. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has earlier informed the Parliament that the number of FICN seized in the country in 2020 rose sharply by over 190 percent to 8,34,947 from 2,87,404 in 2019.