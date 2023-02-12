Roorkee: Five people launched fake Income Tax raids at the house of an industrialist here on Wednesday and looted him of around Rs 20 lakhs, police said. The victim, Sudhir Kumar Jain, the owner of a food manufacturing factory, reached out to the income tax department two days after the raid. The department told him that there has been no raid in the area of his residence which made him realize that the raid was staged by some thugs.

Jain lodged a complaint at the Gangnahar police station against the five people who barged into his house late on Wednesday evening. As per the complaint, the five miscreants arrived at Jain's residence in a white colored car on Wednesday evening. They introduced themselves as officials from the income tax department and started searching the entire house. They also thoroughly interrogated all of Jain's family members, as mentioned in the complaint.

During the search, they found about Rs 20 lakhs worth of cash and confiscated it as per the standard raid procedure. Jain's family, taken aback by the incident, cooperated with whatever the 'officials' said and even respectfully bid them a decent goodbye when they left with the money. The miscreants were treated well like guests, as informed by the complainant.

Two days later, when there was no follow up from the IT department, Jain himself reached out and inquired about the raids. The officials there told them that there have been no raids anywhere near Jain's residence in the recent past. Realizing that the raid was a hoax, the family then reached out to the police and lodged a complaint. The Gangnahar police have registered a case against the unknown thugs under the relevant sections, while an investigation into the incident is underway.