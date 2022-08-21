Hassan (Karnataka): A fake godman duped a couple in the Hassan district of Karnataka of Rs 5 lakh by fraudulently convincing them that he can bring out the treasure buried in their land by using his 'divine' power. According to police sources, the incident took place a few days ago and came to light recently.

They further revealed that the incident took place in the Dodmagge village of Arakalagudu taluk where the accused Swamiji Manjunath, a resident of Doddahalli village, told Manje Gowda and Lilavati that treasure was buried in their land and he can bring it out using his 'divine' powers. Police said that the accused asked the couple to come to their farm where he would perform the rituals to bring out the treasure.

However, according to police sources, the accused planted a 3 kg gold-plated silver idol in Gowda's land well in advance. When the couple reached the spot, the accused performed some rituals then pulled out the idol from the ground. Then he cut Lilavati's finger to anoint the statue with her blood in the process of which she suffered nerve damage. She was later treated at the hospital and returned home

Following the incident, the accused switched off his phone and fled from the spot. Police said that a complaint was filed in Arakalagudu rural police station.