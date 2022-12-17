New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as a judge of the Delhi High Court. The staff of Samaypur Badli Police Station of the outer-north district have arrested the impersonator.

The accused has been identified as Narendra Kr Agarwal who is arrested for trying to trick the people by introducing himself as a judge. The accused impostor was bold enough to visit the police station in the name of inspection and also tried to extort money. A case has been registered. The police said that further investigation is on.