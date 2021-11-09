Hyderabad: Hyderabad police seized Rs 2 crore fake currency notes near the 7 Tombs bus stand under Golkonda Police Station limits in the city. According to police, they found two persons roaming around suspiciously with bags and they grew suspicious and when they checked the bags they found counterfeit currency in the denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. Police seized the fake currency and arrested the duo. Later, police registered a case and took up a probe into the incident.