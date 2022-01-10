New Delhi: On a tip-off, the police team of Delhi Special Cell laid a trap and took Rasul into their custody at the Sarai Kale Khan Inter-State Bus Terminus in South Delhi and seized the fake currency notes worth Rs 2.98 lakh from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jasmeet Singh said a team comprising Inspector Ishwar Singh, Sub-Inspectors Ranjeet Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, head constables Amit, Devendra, Harvinder and constables Sachin and Shashikant was formed under the leadership of ACP Atar Singh to bust the fake currency racket.

A case has been registered against the accused at a police station of the Delhi Special Cell. He is being grilled to obtain more information, said the DCP. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and said the consignor of the fake currency notes is a resident of Nepal and he was supposed to hand over the fake notes to a recipient in Delhi. His previous antecedents are also being checked, said DCP Jasmeet Singh.