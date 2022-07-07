Kolkata: Kolkata police have arrested an accused for killing a Bangladeshi blogger from Bengaluru on Wednesday. The name of the accused is Faizal Ahmed.

It may be recalled that blogger Ananta Vijay Das was hacked to death on May 12, 2015, in Sylhet, Bangladesh. The accused were on the run after the murder of the Bangladeshi blogger, one of them was Faizal Ahmed.

According to Lalbazar police sources, Bangladeshi detectives had found Faizal's whereabouts in India in June. Thereafter, Bangladesh police contacted their Kolkata counterpart. The mobile phones that Faizal was using while he was on the run were also handed over to the Kolkata police.

Detectives from the Special Task Force (STF) belonging to Kolkata police probing the incident tracked the location of accused Faizal to Bengaluru.

Lalbazar police sources said the arrested person was being brought to West Bengal with utmost secrecy. Multiple passports and driving licenses were recovered from Faizal's possession. His voter card belonging to Silchar, Assam, was also recovered from him. According to detectives, the accused had taken a house on rent for his stay in India after the murder of the Bangladeshi blogger.

A senior official from Kolkata police said the Bangladeshi counterpart has been contacted about Faizal's arrest. Since the matter is related to murder of a Bangladeshi blogger, therefore, Faizal Ahmed will be handed over to Bangladesh police soon.