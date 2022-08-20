Jaipur: Faisal Patel, son of late veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, has alleged a cold shoulder by the office of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over grievances of minorities in the state. In a tweet that has now been deleted by Faisal, he alleged that Shashikant Sharma OSD to CM Ashok Gehlot was not picking up his calls.

Faisal said that after the death of his father Ahmed Patel in November 2020, the people from minority communities in Rajasthan had been continuously calling him regarding their grievances. However, the CM office had not responded to his calls, he said. “After the death of my father, the people of the minority community of Rajasthan have hope in me.

“Why don't you ever reply to me Shashi K Sharma? I have poor people from minority backgrounds who reach out to me and ask me for help with simple work in Rajasthan. After my late father, they expect me to resolve their problems,” Faisal wrote in a tweet. They expect me to get the work done,” he said. However, after some time, Faisal Patel deleted his tweet.

In January 2021, Faisal Patel said that he will not join active politics and continue to follow his father's legacy to work for the downtrodden and underprivileged. Faisal, who is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and the Doon School, is an entrepreneur with a focus on big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and others.

Ahmed Patel died in November 2020 due to post-COVID complications.

Also read: Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal