Srinagar: To cope with the severe cold in Kashmir, the clothing, as well as consumption habits of the people here are improvised every winter. With the cold approaching, the markets also look different during the winters. The shop vendors make several new, colourful and flavourful additions to their exhibits. These include dried vegetables, different types of pickles, smoked and dried fish, etc.

The food generally consumed during winters is dry. Although the tradition of eating dried vegetables as well as smoked and dried fish has been going on for centuries in the cold regions of India, it is slowly disappearing, mostly because of high prices and import of fish from other states. Due to the skyrocketing prices, ordinary people are now reluctant to buy dried fish, which in turn affects not just those who trade in these dried vegetables and fish but also the ordinary people who require it for their essential nourishment.

Earlier when situations were better, the demand for dried vegetables like greens, spinach, pumpkin, eggplant, turnip, tomato and dried fish, etc. used to see a spike in the markets during the winter, especially during the "Chila Kalaan" in Kashmir Valley. The national highway also used to remain closed for longer times leading to a shortage of fresh vegetables in the markets. But now fish including fresh vegetables are also available in the market all the time. It is declining, consequently making the generation unfamiliar with the names of Kashmiri traditional dishes like Fer, Ver, Hogad and Bum.

On the other hand, in the last few years in the Kashmir Valley, despite the warnings of medical experts, the sales and purchase of dried vegetables have declined slightly. The unique tradition of using dried vegetables in winter in Kashmir Valley is quite old while smoked and dried fish is also considered as one of the ancient winter dishes.