Barabanki: In a bizarre incident, the eyes, and mouth of a six-year-old child were glued and then thrown into a pond allegedly by a lady living in his neighborhood. The incident was reported in Chitnapur village of Subeha police station area of Barabaki district, later the child was rushed to district hospital, from where the doctors referred him to Lucknow where he is undergoing treatment.

An FIR is been registered against the accused lady over the complaint of the child's mother. According to the information, On August 25, around 4 pm, Kanhaiya went to a nearby shop but when he didn't return home for a long time, then family members started looking for him. When the father went to the shop and inquired, he came to know that Kanhaiya did not go there at all. After that, the family started searching for him everywhere but found no clue about his whereabouts.

Late in the evening, someone reported that Kanhaiya was lying in a pond in the village itself. Immediately the family reached the pond and found Kanhaiya in a bad state with his eyes and mouth glued to some chemical. The relatives immediately took the unconscious Kanhaiya to CHC Haidergarh, where doctors referred him to the district hospital. As the condition deteriorated, the doctor referred him to Lucknow.

Kanhaiya's mother Sunita accused her neighbor Urmila of carrying out this incident in the village itself. Sunita alleges that she is having a rivalry with Urmila for the last three months. Following this Urmila, along with some unknown person, picked up her child while he was on his way to the shop and poured Fevikwik or some chemical into his mouth and eyes, and threw his son into the pond.

Sunita, also claimed that his son Kanhaiya told Urmila's name during the treatment. After which an FIR got registered.