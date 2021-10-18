Kolkata: In view of the forthcoming municipal elections in the state, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to bring about a sweeping organisational reshuffle soon after the festive season is over, sources said.

Young faces like Debojit Sarkar, Dr Indranil Kha, Loknath Chattopadhyay and Debtanu Bhattacharya might get important positions in the state committee. Mainly those close to RSS are likely to get a place in the new state committee, they said.

Sources further said that the RSS high command is already unhappy with the functioning of the current state committee. After the 2021 elections debacle, RSS has already expressed displeasure on this count and hinted at a major organizational reshuffle.

BJP sources said that the new state president of BJP Sukanta Majumdar will start extensive district visits after October 20, 2021. In the first round, he will conduct organizational meetings in 20 districts. Sources said that district presidents will be changed in 50 per cent of the party organizational districts.

The focus will be on Howrah and Kolkata, which are heading for municipal corporation elections. Sources said that the North Kolkata district president, Shibaji Sinharoy might be replaced by Sajal Ghosh. Similarly, Indrajit Khatik might be the new south Kolkata district president, Indrajit Khatik

Speaking on the matter, Sukanta Majumdar said that it is the tradition of BJP to change the individuals whose terms in a particular post ends. “This process will start after Diwali and Bhaiya Dhuj is over. The changes will be as per directions of the party high command,” he said.