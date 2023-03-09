Hyderabad: In an extremely rare instance, a group of white kangaroos has been spotted at the Panorama Wildlife Sanctuary and Secret Gardens, a private wildlife sanctuary situated in the Mornington Peninsula of Australia. With albinism in Kangaroos being an incredible rare natural phenomenon, the once in a blue moon site of white kangaroos has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with people expressing their desire to see the intriguing creatures in person.

The Panorama Wildlife Sanctuary shared photographs of the albino mob on their Facebook page on Monday, which went viral in no time and received hundreds of likes. One Twitter user commented on the pictures, expressing surprise at the number of white kangaroos. Another person described them as "just gorgeous", expressing their desire to visit the sanctuary someday.

Annemaree Van Rooy, the owner of the reserve, said that the sanctuary is home to around nine white kangaroos. The reserve rescued three albino kangaroos from captivity in South Australia in 2012, and they have since multiplied to form a mob of nine. Van Rooy added that the kangaroos roam freely on the reserve and live as they would in the wild.

Also read: Research reveals potential treatment strategy for bone marrow failure syndrome

Apart from the rare white kangaroos, the 55-acre reserve is home to many other wild and rescue animals. These include miniature goats, wallabies, alpacas, emus, cows, geese, peacocks, parrots, and sheep. The sanctuary provides a safe and comfortable environment for these animals to thrive and live as they would in the wild.

Albinism is the congenital absence of melanin in an animal or plant resulting in white hair, feathers, scales and skin and pink or blue eyes. The condition is rarely found in animals, especially in kangaroos who have only one in every 50,000 chances of being born with albinism or leucism.