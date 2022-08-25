Thane: Thane Nagar police has registered a case of alleged extortion against three persons including cricket bookie Sonu Jalan, a police officer said here on Wednesday. Based on an order passed by a magistrate's court, the criminal case was registered on Tuesday under IPC sections 384,389 and 120 B against Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna and his son Jai Tanna. No arrest has been made so far.

The complainant Vikas Dabade, a civic contractor, had alleged that between April and June 2021 the accused sought his help in a criminal case registered with the Thane police against them. When he refused to oblige, they threatened him and demanded Rs 50 lakh for not implicating him in a false case, he alleged. (PTI)