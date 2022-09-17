New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit the USA from 18-28 September, apart from leading the India delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th Session of UNGA. Jaishankar to host a Ministerial meeting of G4 and participate at the High-Level Meeting of L.69 Group.

Jaishankar to also hold plurilateral meetings of Quad,IBSA, BRICS,India- Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC, India-CARICOM &other trilateral formats,such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE &India-Indonesia-Australia; bilateral meetings with FMs of G20 and UNSC member states and others. His program in Washington, D.C. from September 25-28 includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken; senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on S&T and interaction with the Indian Diaspora. (ANI)