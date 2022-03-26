New Delhi: Noting that India's strength lies in the power of each of its citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the government decided to extend its free foodgrain programme by six more months to add to this power. With the scheme now extended till September, he said, over 80 crore people will continue to avail the benefit like before. The Centre has extended the free foodgrain programme 'PMGKAY' for six months till September this year to provide relief to the poor.

A decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi. In March 2020, the Centre had launched the scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), to provide free foodgrains to over 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act as part of its efforts to reduce the hardships of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The PM-GKAY has been under implementation since April 2020, as the largest food security program in the world. The Phase-V of PM-GKAY scheme was to end in March 2022. The Government has spent approximately Rs. 2.60 Lakh Crore so far and another Rs. 80,000 Crore will be spent over the next 6 months till September 2022 taking the total expenditure under PM-GKAY to nearly Rs. 3.40 Lakh Crore. With another 244 LMT of free foodgrains under this extension, the aggregate allocation of free foodgrains under the PM-GKAY now stand at 1,003 LMT of foodgrains.

