Imphal: The State government has recently extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the whole of the election-bound state which might corner the BJP led government in Manipur ahead of the assembly elections

The development came ahead of the assembly elections scheduled on February 27 and March 3 and particularly at a time when the whole northeastern region has been seeing an upsurge against the 'draconian act' which gives unregulated powers to the Army and security forces to carry out operations anywhere in the state without intimation to the state police.

The extension of the AFSPA in the whole of Manipur, particularly ahead of the assembly elections might jeopardize the prospect of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With the protests taking part in the northeastern states the issue has already snowballed into a major political issue and observers believe that this is going to have ramifications in the run-up to the elections.

While the BJP is yet to make its stand clear on the AFSPA, the BJP led the alliance in Manipur, Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), and National Peoples' Party (NPP) have already expressed their opposition to the Act and demanded its repeal from the northeastern states.

The anti-AFSPA movement gained momentum in the northeastern states after December 4 last year when 14 Naga civilians were killed by the Assam Rifle in apparently a 'botched up' counter-insurgency operation.

Consequently, on December 4, powerful students bodies, opposition parties, as well as most of the civil society organizations, intensified their movement against the AFSPA.

Earlier, the AFSPA was enforced in the northeastern states due to a sudden spate of insurgent activities in the region during the early 60s. Although the Act has led to a substantial reduction of insurgency-related activities in the region in the last six decades, the Act has caused insecurity among the people, particularly due to the excess powers the act gives to the Army.

The 16 years long indefinite fast of Manipur's Irom Sharmila epitomized the insecurity and hatred the people of the northeast region had against this draconian act. A 28-year-old girl then, Irom Sharmila Chanu was forced to begin her indefinite fast in November 2000 when security forces gunned down 10 civilians at Malom Makha Leikai, near Imphal’s Tulihal airport, best known as Malom massacre.

Congress president K Meghachandra said that Congress when it was in power had removed the AFSPA from seven assembly segments of the state. "There is nothing new for us. We had done this in the past too. If we are voted to power we are going to remove the AFSPA from the state during the first cabinet meeting," he said.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) and National People's Party (NPP), which are the allies of the BJP led government in Manipur have also demanded the repeal of the Act.

