New Delhi: Exports by information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services (IT/ITeS) units in SEZs touched Rs 5.1 lakh crore in 2020-21 as the government has taken various initiatives to promote the sector, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

The Centre has approved National Policy on Software Products-2019 with an aim to develop India as the global software product hub, driven by innovation, improved commercialisation, sustainable Intellectual property, promoting technology start-ups and specialised skill sets, for development of the sector, based on ICT, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The objective of the policy is to create a robust Indian software product development ecosystem leading to a ten-fold increase in India'a share of the global software product market and so as to generate direct and indirect employment for 3.5 million people by 2025, she added.

(IANS)