Pathanamthitta: Explosives were found on Wednesday in the Sabarimala Thiruvabharanam procession route just hours before its return. Six gelatin sticks were recovered under the Pengat bridge in Vadasserikkara in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

Police found them near a pillar under the bridge. A detailed search was carried out on the spot, which also included the bomb squad. The police took action and removed the explosives.

The casket carrying Thiruvabharanam from Sabarimala is scheduled to be taken back to Pandalam at 4 am on January 21 through this road. Thiruvabharanam Path Protection Council president PG Sasikumara Verma and general secretary Prasad Kuzhikkala expressed concern over the incident.

The issue was serious and the motive behind it should be brought out, said police officials.