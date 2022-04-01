Kishtwar: Police along with security forces on Friday recovered 20 kg explosives besides Rs 1,20,000 worth of cash and mobile phones from a residential house in Malipeth village of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said it is verifying whether the explosives and cash were meant to be used for militant activities.

As per police, the commercial-grade gelatin rods along with the cash and mobile phones were recovered during a joint search operation by Army and Police from the house of one Mohammad Hussain following a tip-off. The items have been confiscated and further investigation is in progress, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain said that it was difficult to comment on the purpose of the explosives.

"The investigation is in its initial stage," he said. Pertinently, commercial-grade explosives are used in mining in the area but only people with licenses are allowed to deal with them. Kishtwar, a mountainous region, is known for mining on a commercial scale.

