Srinagar: A mysterious explosion reportedly took place outside an army camp in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. According to reports, the blast took place in the vicinity of the Army camp in the Zachaldara area. There was no immediate report of casualties in the explosion. While the cause of the blast was not immediately known, preliminary reports suggested that the blast was that of an old shell going off in the area. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Also read: 4 CRPF men, civilian injured in grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla (Ld)