Udaipur: An explosion occurred on railway tracks here on Sunday hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass, police said. Due to the disruption, the train has been halted at Dungarpur, a railway department spokesperson said. The Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma, said all angles, including sabotage, are being probed and the work to restore the tracks has started.

The explosion occurred near Kewda ki Naal under Jawar Mines Police Station limits of Udaipur. "Locals informed us about the explosion in the morning. We have found some explosives on the track and efforts are being made to identify the accused, SHO Jawar Mines Police Station Anil Kumar Vishnoi said. Police and railway officials are at the spot and conducting an investigation, he said.