Jalna (Maharashtra): At least eight to 10 workers were feared killed in an explosion that took place in a steel plant in the wee hours of Tuesday. The explosion occurred in the blast furnace of Geetai Steel Company at Jalna Industrial Estate of Maharashtra. The intensity of the blast was so severe that the furnace was blown to pieces.

At least eight to 10 workers have been feared killed. Whereas preliminary information indicated several other workers were injured critically. The injured have been rushed to a private hospital for treatment, according to sources.