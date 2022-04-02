Patna: A suspected bomb explosion took place on Thursday in Bihar's Bhagalpur, however, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. The blast took place in a garbage dump in Naya Tola Chauhaddi village of Noorpur Panchayat of Bhagalpur. This is the fifth explosion in Bhagalpur in the last few months. On March 3, a blast followed by fire took place in the Kajeevlichak locality of the Tatarpur police station area in which 15 people were killed.

There were three blasts in the month of December. On 9 December 2021, a 40-year-old man was killed when a bomb exploded near a dustbin adjacent to the Nath Nagar railway station. The second incident took place on December 11 in which two school children were injured in a canister bomb blast in Momin Tola. On December 14, a 7-year-old child was killed in a tiffin bomb blast in Nathnagar.

A day after this, on December 15, two live bombs were recovered in the field in Saidpur village of the Jagdishpur police station area. The blast on March 3 took place at around 11 pm and razed the house, allegedly used in illegal firecracker manufacturing, to the ground. The explosion was so powerful that its impact could be heard far and wide.

According to Bhagalpur SSP Baburam, raids have been directed for the arrest of absconding accused in cases related to bomb blasts and bomb recovery. A total of 30 explosion incidents have happened in Bihar since 2021. Out of the 72 accused, 17 in 21 cases have been arrested so far. In 9 cases, the police have not been able to find the accused. Around 55 accused are absconding till now, whom the police are looking for.

