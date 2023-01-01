Smoke coming from the Nashik factory where the boiler exploded

Nashik: A deafening blast followed by a major fire engulfed a factory in Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday morning. The explosion, reportedly in a boiler in the factory, was followed by a huge blaze, reported around 11.30 am, as people were waking up after the New Year celebrations.

Local eyewitnesses claimed that at least 250 workers were on the premises but a majority of them managed to escape to safety. However, over a dozen are still feared trapped there and efforts are on to rescue them.

Nashik Collector Gangatharan D. and Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil are reviewing the situation. Around a dozen fire tenders from Igatpuri and Nashik city have also reached the spot to battle the conflagration.

Huge clouds of grey and white smoke were visible from long distances and the huge explosion shook many residents on New Year Day.

Rural Development Minister Dada Bhuse, who is the Guardian Minister of Nashik district, has rushed to the spot, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to go there later this afternoon.