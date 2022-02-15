New Delhi: In a development that may cause problems for policymakers, India’s retail inflation measured as the Consumer Price Index for the month of January this year touched a seven-month high of 6.01 per cent, which is beyond the Reserve Bank of India’s mandate of keeping it under 6 per cent. Unlike wholesale inflation which is in double-digit for the last 10 months, retail inflation above 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters requires the RBI to explain the reason for its failure to contain it below six per cent for a consecutive period of nine months.

As per section 45ZA of the Reserve Bank of India Act of 1934, the Reserve Bank of India is required to keep the retail inflation below the target set by the Central government and if it fails to do so then it will have to explain the reasons to the government. Retail inflation was 5.66 per cent in December 2021 and it was just 4.06% in January 2021, the same month a year ago.

What is fueling retail inflation?

According to an analysis carried out by Sunil Sinha, Principal Economist at India Ratings and Research, the thrust to higher retail inflation came from higher food and beverage inflation which jumped to 5.58 per cent , a 14-month high, from 4.47 per cent in December 2021.

Sinha says although some of the food items such as edible oil, fruits, confectionery, and non-alcoholic beverages and prepared meals saw a decline in inflation in January this year in comparison with their prices in December last year, many other items such as cereals, meats, egg, vegetables, and pulses, among other things saw their price rise in January.

Though the core inflation remained flat at 5.96 per cent in January, it was a little higher in December at 6.01 per cent. Economists have been arguing that the retail prices of items such as clothing and footwear, health and transport, and communications have been witnessing a structural change which means, the inflation of these items will be much more durable rather than being a seasonal phenomenon caused by demand-supply issues.

Also Read:Retail inflation spurts to 7-month high in Jan; wholesale inflation stays in double-digits

“It appears that now household goods and services have taken a structural turn,” said the economist. Sinha points out that the inflation of clothing and footwear now stood at a 97-month high on the back of higher cotton prices. Similarly, the inflation in household goods and services was at 7.1 per cent that is at a 94-month high in January this year.

Price hike in auto, telecom & FMCG sectors

In recent months, several automobile companies, including India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India, have hiked the price of their vehicles. The price rise was mainly attributed to a hike in input costs and shortage of chips (semiconductors) for the automobile industry which is expected to last for a year or two.

Similarly, telecom and FMCG firms have also hiked their prices. “As a result, core inflation has remained sticky. Although inflation of both ‘transport and communications’ and ‘fuel and light’ declined in January 2022, they continue to be in high single digits,” Sunil Sinha observed.

Sinha says that Covid cases are coming down but the increased geopolitical risks will keep the energy prices and inflation at elevated levels. He says in such a backdrop, the wholesale inflation is expected to be in double-digits while retail inflation will be close to the upper tolerance band of RBI during the rest of the current financial year ending in March this year.