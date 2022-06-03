New Delhi: India’s gross domestic production, which includes the value of all the services and goods produced in the country during a certain period, in the last financial year (April-March 2022 period), surpassed the gross domestic production during the pre-pandemic period as per the official data released on Tuesday.

It means the value of goods and services produced during April-March 2022 period was higher than the value of goods and services produced during April-March 2019 and April-March 2020 period when the Covid-19 global pandemic had not hit the country. How does one understand this phenomenon in the common man’s language?

In simple terms, the total value of goods and services produced in the country during April-March 2022 period was Rs 147 lakh crore at constant prices. It means the value of goods and services produced in the country was Rs 147 lakh crore as if their prices were fixed equal to the base year of FY 2011-12. The GDP growth in real terms means the factor of price rise on account of inflation has been discounted while calculating the GDP growth.

GDP grew by 8.7% in FY 2022

In terms of percentage, the annual real GDP growth has been estimated at around 8.7%, which means the value of goods and services produced during April-March 2022 period was higher by Rs 11.77 lakh crore in comparison with the value of goods and services produced during the previous year of April-March 2021 when the country was in the grip of first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

During the first three months of April 2020 - March 2021 period, the country was under complete lockdown which were slightly relaxed during July-September 2020 period in the second phase of national lockdown. Because of the world’s strictest lockdown as measured by the Oxford University, the value of goods and services produced during the country was lower by Rs 9.57 lakh crore in comparison with the previous year of April-March 2020, which is a pre-pandemic year.

So what does GDP growth of Rs 147 lakh crore mean?

The official data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday showed that India’s GDP has surpassed the GDP during two pre-pandemic years – FY 2018-19 and FY 2019-20. In absolute terms, the country’s GDP at Rs 147 lakh crore in FY 2022 is higher by Rs 2.19 lakh crore compared to the FY2019-20 level and RS 7.4 lakh crore compared to FY 2018-19 level.

In terms of percentage, the GDP for FY22 compared to that of FY20, before the pandemic hit the economy, is higher by 1.5% and in comparison with FY 2018-19, it is higher by 5%.