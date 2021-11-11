New Delhi: Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing, as per the revised guidelines for international arrivals released on Thursday by the Government of India Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The global trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to decline with certain regional variations. The need to monitor the continuously changing nature of the virus and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) must still remain in focus.

The existing guidelines (issued on 17th February 2021 with subsequent addendums) for international arrivals in India have been formulated taking a risk-based approach. In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed, the health ministry stated.

According to the guidelines for International Arrivals, all travelers should submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel. Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, this test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey. Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise. Continuing with the earlier approach, travelers from certain specified Countries (based on the epidemiological situation of COVID-19 in those Countries) are identified for additional follow-up.

There are countries which have agreement with India on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates of Nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines. Similarly, there are Countries which presently do not have such an agreement with India, but they exempt Indian citizens fully vaccinated with Nationally recognised or WHO recognized vaccines. The listing of such specified Countries is a dynamic exercise based on the evolving situation of COVID-19 across the world and will be made available on the websites of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, (mohfw.gov.in) and the link of the same will be available at the website of Ministry of External Affairs and Air Suvidha Portal.

Airlines to allow boarding by only those passengers who have filled in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal, uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report. At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travelers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol.

The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol. International travelers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, except that facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently. Such travelers shall submit the self-declaration form to the concerned authorities of the Government of India at seaports/land ports on arrival.