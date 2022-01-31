New Delhi: Ahead of the 2022 Union Budget, experts in the field of the urban sector hope that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman would announce a scheme similar to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) for the upliftment of the urban poor.

The likelihood for such a scheme, according to the experts, has been necessitated following the situation that has evolved after the Covid19 pandemic.

During the first and second wave of the pandemic, the migrated urban labourers especially daily wage earners were forced to leave their work and move to their home state. It had not only created job problems but also created a major crisis in different sectors especially in the real estate sector.

"It's high time for a MNREGA like scheme for the betterment of urban poor population," said Prof KK Pandey, an expert in the field of urban affairs.

Prof Pandey from the centre of urban studies of Indian Institute of Public Administration told ETV Bharat that the real estate sector also need a big push in this budget. "The real estate sector was also severely affected the Covid19 pandemic," said Prof Pandey.

It may be mentioned here that a parliamentary standing committee has earlier suggested an MNREGA like scheme for urban laborers.

The MNREGA is a central government flagship scheme under which adult members of every rural households get at least 100 days of job in every financial year. The budget which will be presented by Nirmala Sitaraman is also expected to witness other announcement in the field of urban affairs.

Experts also believe that the budget may also witness a slew of tax rebates for real estate buyers. "Severely affected with two waves of Covid19 pandemic, the real estate sector is looking for some major announcement and relief," said Prof Pandey.

A major push for public-private partnership in infrastructure and urban development is also expected from the budget.

Referring to some other critical aspects of the urban sector, Pandey said that the government is likely to announce additional funds for Swachh Bharat mission 2.0.

"Government has announced the Swacch Bharat mission 2.0 last year. Like in other schemes, the Covid19 pandemic had its impact on this scheme since it witnessed costs escalations," said Pandey.

Last year, Sitaraman in her budget announced an allocation of Rs 1,41,678 crore for urban Swachh Bharat mission 2.0.